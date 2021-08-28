Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.6% during the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 277,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.6% during the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $273.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $194.04 and a 12-month high of $275.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.37.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

