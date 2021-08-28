Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $8,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRV opened at $162.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.01. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $163.29. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.75.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.36.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

