Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,277 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 218.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 124.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $495.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.70 and a 1 year high of $496.44. The company has a market cap of $203.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.