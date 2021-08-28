Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 1,370 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $8,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,372,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,032,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 53.3% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 11,731 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $83.02 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.76 and a 1 year high of $83.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.82.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

