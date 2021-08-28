Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 8,639 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184,592 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,712 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,417 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $43,483,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Altria Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,712,000 after purchasing an additional 802,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.68. The stock has a market cap of $91.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.