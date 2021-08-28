Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 892 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,460 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $11,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Target by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 58.6% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $3,098,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 6.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

Shares of Target stock opened at $249.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.25. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $143.38 and a 12-month high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $123.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,744 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,684. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

