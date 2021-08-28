Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,441 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW opened at $77.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.00. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $77.97.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.