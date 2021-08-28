Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 7,779.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,997 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 194,497 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.99.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $36.57 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.97. The company has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 2.12.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

