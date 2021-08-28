Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 10,100 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 326,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $10,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,974,790,000 after buying an additional 12,398,419 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 26.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,195,000 after buying an additional 4,901,533 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 46.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,422,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,206,000 after buying an additional 2,982,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 25.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,678,000 after buying an additional 1,817,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 79.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,824,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,422,000 after buying an additional 1,689,340 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.41.

Shares of SLB opened at $29.08 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

