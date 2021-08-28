Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,042 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $11,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWLO opened at $361.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.82 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.23 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $376.52.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total transaction of $17,780,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $492,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,951.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,016 shares of company stock valued at $66,186,460 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price objective (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.96.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

