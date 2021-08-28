Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,069 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $8,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $223,437,000 after acquiring an additional 176,325 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 12.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 1.0% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 26,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 409.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter worth about $230,000. 73.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Progressive alerts:

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $97.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

In other news, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $606,979.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,134,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,145,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,825.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,752 shares of company stock valued at $10,324,363 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.53.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.