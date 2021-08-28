Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 374 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $15,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.4% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 458,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,346,000 after buying an additional 64,474 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.6% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,736,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $506,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,638,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total transaction of $1,450,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.17.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $591.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $621.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $592.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

