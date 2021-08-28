Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 4,004 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.09% of Fidelity National Financial worth $11,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $640,095.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $264,669.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 265,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,314,235.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,264 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $49.05 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $49.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

