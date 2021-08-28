cVault.finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $93.39 Million (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 28th. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $93.39 million and $954,503.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One cVault.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $9,339.34 or 0.19039357 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00052619 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00013979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00052507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.62 or 0.00753516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00104858 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance (CORE) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

