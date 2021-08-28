CVCoin (CVN) One Day Volume Hits $1.06 Million

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 61.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. CVCoin has a market cap of $111.16 million and $1.06 million worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CVCoin coin can currently be purchased for $8.98 or 0.00018425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CVCoin has traded up 233.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00052789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.79 or 0.00130895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.84 or 0.00151517 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,786.24 or 1.00114557 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.88 or 0.06671156 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.32 or 0.00995938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CVCoin Coin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network

Buying and Selling CVCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

