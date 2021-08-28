CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

CBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,251,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 207,251 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 63.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 64,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 25,220 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $541,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 65.6% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $9.06. The company has a market cap of $268.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

