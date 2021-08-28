Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the July 29th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:CELP traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.45. 51,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,463. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.25. Cypress Environmental Partners has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Get Cypress Environmental Partners alerts:

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Cypress Environmental Partners had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 5,487.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELP. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cypress Environmental Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cypress Environmental Partners by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Cypress Environmental Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cypress Environmental Partners Company Profile

Cypress Environmental Partners LP engages in the provision of essential midstream services. The firm’s services include pipeline inspection, integrity and hydrostatic testing services to energy companies and vendors. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline Inspection, Pipeline & Process and Water & Environmental Services.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Environmental Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Environmental Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.