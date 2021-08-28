Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the July 29th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSE:CELP traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.45. 51,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,463. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.25. Cypress Environmental Partners has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.
Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Cypress Environmental Partners had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 5,487.48%.
Cypress Environmental Partners Company Profile
Cypress Environmental Partners LP engages in the provision of essential midstream services. The firm’s services include pipeline inspection, integrity and hydrostatic testing services to energy companies and vendors. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline Inspection, Pipeline & Process and Water & Environmental Services.
