CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) vs. Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Head-To-Head Contrast

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CytomX Therapeutics and Ascendis Pharma A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CytomX Therapeutics 1 1 3 0 2.40 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 1 9 0 2.90

CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $10.38, suggesting a potential upside of 99.90%. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus price target of $191.88, suggesting a potential upside of 23.98%. Given CytomX Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CytomX Therapeutics is more favorable than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.2% of CytomX Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of CytomX Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

CytomX Therapeutics has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CytomX Therapeutics and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics -96.67% -68.52% -16.35% Ascendis Pharma A/S -7,700.88% -54.80% -47.37%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CytomX Therapeutics and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics $100.36 million 3.37 -$32.88 million ($0.71) -7.31 Ascendis Pharma A/S $7.94 million 1,049.19 -$478.57 million ($9.46) -16.36

CytomX Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Ascendis Pharma A/S. Ascendis Pharma A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CytomX Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W. Gluck and Nancy E. Stagliano in September 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

