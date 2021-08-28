D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Holdings Cut by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 989,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.28% of D.R. Horton worth $89,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,344,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,064,000 after acquiring an additional 120,402 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,004,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,125,000 after purchasing an additional 61,418 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,249,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,259,000 after purchasing an additional 20,190 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,201,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,914,000 after purchasing an additional 231,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,983,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,740,000 after purchasing an additional 76,132 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $96.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.66. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $106.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

