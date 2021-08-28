Dai (DAI) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last week, Dai has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dai coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion and approximately $290.00 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.42 or 0.00152559 BTC.
Dai Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “
Dai Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.
