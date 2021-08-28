Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,051.53

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,051.53 ($13.74) and traded as high as GBX 1,122 ($14.66). Daily Mail and General Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,114 ($14.55), with a volume of 300,296 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,015 ($13.26) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Get Daily Mail and General Trust alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,051.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 10.98.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.