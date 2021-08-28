Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,234,975,000 after acquiring an additional 786,018 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,827,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,337,402,000 after acquiring an additional 480,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,219,926,000 after acquiring an additional 197,104 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,660,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Danaher by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,480,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,458,572,000 after buying an additional 520,564 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $319.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,316,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.72. The stock has a market cap of $227.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $192.51 and a one year high of $323.42.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

