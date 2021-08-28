Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 202.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $319.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.72. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $192.51 and a 52 week high of $323.42. The company has a market capitalization of $227.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

