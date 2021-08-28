DAOventures Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $197,282.00 (DVD)

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. In the last week, DAOventures has traded up 48.9% against the dollar. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $197,282.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000510 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAOventures alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006307 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00013301 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00010470 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

About DAOventures

DVD is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,532,337 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.