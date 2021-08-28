Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Darden Restaurants worth $22,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $153.08 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.91 and a twelve month high of $153.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $4,617,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,822,024.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 22,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $3,325,100.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,338 shares of company stock worth $19,961,877 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.96.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.