Dash Achieves Market Cap of $2.46 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Dash has a total market cap of $2.46 billion and approximately $301.01 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can now be purchased for about $238.77 or 0.00488416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dash has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003330 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00008235 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $530.84 or 0.01085858 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC.

About Dash

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,305,508 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

