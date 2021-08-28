Databroker Trading 33.1% Lower Over Last Week (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Databroker has traded down 33.1% against the US dollar. One Databroker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0455 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and $7,582.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00052401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00013870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00052437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00106631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.49 or 0.00751680 BTC.

Databroker Profile

DTX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

