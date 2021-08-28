Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,456 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $7,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Datadog by 311.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,019 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 36.8% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,510 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Datadog by 55.4% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,171,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,305 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth about $88,197,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 212.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,531,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,623 shares during the last quarter. 50.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 365,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.15, for a total value of $48,293,160.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 538,739 shares in the company, valued at $71,194,358.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $10,445,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,695,986.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,442,082 shares of company stock valued at $183,349,674 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.24.

Datadog stock traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.84. 2,071,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,187,715. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.04. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -793.13 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $139.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

