Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Price Hits $4.01 on Top Exchanges

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $4.01 or 0.00008224 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $284.07 million and approximately $32.25 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00052830 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00013972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00052888 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.06 or 0.00752941 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $78.72 or 0.00161485 BTC.

Dawn Protocol (CRYPTO:DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 70,858,250 coins. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

