De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $178.96

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 178.96 ($2.34) and traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.29). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 175.40 ($2.29), with a volume of 31,239 shares.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of De La Rue in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £342.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 178.96.

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

