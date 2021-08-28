Deep Down, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Deep Down, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the July 29th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DPDW remained flat at $$0.71 during midday trading on Friday. 16 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $9.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.71. Deep Down has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $0.80.

About Deep Down

Deep Down, Inc focuses on complex deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil production distribution system support services and products used between the platform and the wellhead. The firm’s services and technological solutions include distribution system installation support and engineering services, umbilical terminations, loose-tube steel flying leads, installation buoyancy, remotely operated vehicles and tooling, marine vessel automation, control, and ballast systems.

