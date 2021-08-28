Deeper Network (DPR) Market Cap Tops $62.96 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. During the last week, Deeper Network has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar. Deeper Network has a market cap of $62.96 million and $2.77 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deeper Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00053428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.48 or 0.00136318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.29 or 0.00150286 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,944.70 or 1.00367430 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $488.33 or 0.01001386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.17 or 0.06666953 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 398,786,387 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

