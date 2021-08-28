DeepOnion Reaches Market Cap of $5.20 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000471 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $5.20 million and $3,095.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,549,958 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

