DeFi Yield Protocol Price Reaches $0.64 on Top Exchanges (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $7.84 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00052819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00132402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.51 or 0.00151006 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,766.60 or 1.00175337 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.74 or 0.06679649 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.23 or 0.00996745 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,235,187 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

