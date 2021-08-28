DeGate (DG) Trading 26.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. DeGate has a market capitalization of $23.28 million and approximately $189,657.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeGate has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,832,951 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

