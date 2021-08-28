DeHive Price Hits $2.83 on Top Exchanges (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. DeHive has a total market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeHive has traded up 151.7% against the dollar. One DeHive coin can now be bought for about $2.83 or 0.00005803 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.23 or 0.00135847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.41 or 0.00150594 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,924.40 or 1.00357395 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $487.00 or 0.00998970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.92 or 0.06666488 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

