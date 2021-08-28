DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 1,865,037 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 147.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,128,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865,037 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.08% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $138,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 809,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,611,000 after purchasing an additional 40,959 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 43,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFC traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.81. The stock had a trading volume of 16,873,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,328,230. The stock has a market cap of $204.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $51.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.20.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

