DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 298,561 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,716,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,561 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.1% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.19% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $362,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,010,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,280,686. The company has a market cap of $193.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

