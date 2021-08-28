DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 433,512 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,485,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433,512 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.7% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.10% of The Coca-Cola worth $241,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.6% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $55.65. 8,844,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,676,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.80. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.