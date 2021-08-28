DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 127,694 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,858 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,694 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 0.7% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Tesla were worth $251,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Tesla by 35.1% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,696 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 9.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 933 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Tesla by 40.0% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 490 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 7.8% during the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 target price (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $585.89.

Shares of TSLA traded up $10.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $711.92. The company had a trading volume of 13,833,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,007,631. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $677.43. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.88 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $704.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total value of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,492,715.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,175 shares of company stock worth $38,151,862. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

