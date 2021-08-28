DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 19,000 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722,620 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.15% of Target worth $173,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Target by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,883 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,744 shares of company stock worth $27,956,684. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,661,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,415. The company has a market capitalization of $123.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.25. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $143.38 and a 1 year high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

