DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 26,793 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,793 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Danaher worth $141,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total value of $2,002,831.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,140,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $319.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,316,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,891. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.51 and a fifty-two week high of $323.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $292.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $227.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

