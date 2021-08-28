DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 298,901 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 557,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,901 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.17% of Baidu worth $114,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 126.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,497,000 after buying an additional 2,866,767 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 602.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,602,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $348,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,150 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth $231,635,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 93.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,723,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,043,000 after purchasing an additional 834,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 49.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,439,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $530,639,000 after purchasing an additional 808,683 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Baidu stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,618,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,934,908. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.30. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.41 and a 12-month high of $354.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

