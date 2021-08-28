DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 54,158 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,443,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,158 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 0.8% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.16% of Texas Instruments worth $277,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXN traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.52. 2,859,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,339,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.06. The firm has a market cap of $175.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

