DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 74,534 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,264,171 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,534 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.12% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $158,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 252.6% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,685,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,009. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $120.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 63.91%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.