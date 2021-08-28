DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,621 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.20% of NXP Semiconductors worth $115,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. South State CORP. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 57.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,746,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,449. The stock has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $117.25 and a 12 month high of $226.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total value of $2,520,205.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 10,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.95, for a total transaction of $2,179,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,082 shares of company stock valued at $6,267,299 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

