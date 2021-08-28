DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,403,421 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,596,949 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.30% of UBS Group worth $159,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,988,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $743,119,000 after buying an additional 7,721,366 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,663,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,718,000 after buying an additional 6,434,512 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,446,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,185,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,204,000 after buying an additional 3,761,539 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,079,000. Institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.90. The stock had a trading volume of 955,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UBS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price objective on UBS Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.89 price objective on UBS Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

