DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 880,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200,116 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.17% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $123,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMC traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.35. 1,334,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,632. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $157.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.24. The stock has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.32.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

