DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,687,072 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 241,978 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Oracle worth $131,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,881 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.35. 5,426,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,832,616. The company has a market capitalization of $249.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.34. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $54.87 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

