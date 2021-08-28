DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,145,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531,821 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.14% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $207,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $2,117,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,058,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,704,000 after purchasing an additional 80,039 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 17,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $66.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,863,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,630,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

